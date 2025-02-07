Two doctors suspended for performing hysterectomy instead of ear operation

Following public outcry, Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday suspended two doctors, banned them from private practice and sealed operation theatre of a private hospital after grave allegations of medical negligence in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The health and medical education department suspended gynaecologist Dr Anjum Nazir and medical officer Tariq Ahmad Dar after they performed the alleged operation at a private hospital in Sopore town of Baramulla district on February 3. (Representational image)

There were allegations that a woman patient, who had to undergo an ear operation by one set of doctors at a private hospital, was instead, subjected to a hysterectomy by another set of doctors, triggering outrage.

The health and medical education department suspended gynaecologist Dr Anjum Nazir and medical officer Tariq Ahmad Dar after they performed the alleged operation at a private hospital in Sopore town of Baramulla district on February 3. The news went viral on social media, prompting action from the government.

Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo said that they have taken action against the two doctors. “Have initiated action against the doctors involved in the recent incident at a private hospital, Sopore,” she said on X.

Secretary health Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said that the suspension of the doctors was done to ensure a fair probe. “Pending enquiry into the incident that occurred on February 3, 2025, at Hakeem Sonaullah Hospital, Sopore and to ensure a fair and impartial investigation while maintaining the integrity of the healthcare system, the following doctors are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and shall remain attached with directorate of health services, Jammu till further orders: 1) Dr Anjum Nazir, consultant gynaecologist, SDH Sopore, 2) Dr Tariq Ahmad Dar, medical officer, (diploma in anesthesia), DH Bandipora,” he said.

“Furthermore, it is hereby ordered that the aforementioned doctors are prohibited or banned from engaging in any form of private practice within entire J& K,” he said.

The government also sealed the operation theatre of the hospital. “It shall remain sealed till the conclusion of the enquiry,” he said.

While the doctors were not immediately available for comment, Sopore block medical officer Dr Zulfikar Nabi said that the inquiry has been initiated and they won’t be able to share what really transpired in the operation theatre.

“A three member team is investigating the incident. Till the report is made public nothing can be said about the incident,” he said.

The hospital authorities could not be contacted after several attempts.