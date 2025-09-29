Edit Profile
    Two drug peddlers arrested in J&K

    Acting on a specific input, a police team put up a checkpoint at Naghard in the Wachi area of Shopian and intercepted a drug peddler identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Pombia Kulgam, a police spokesman said.

    Published on: Sep 29, 2025 4:10 AM IST
    By Press Trust of India, Srinagar
    In two separate operations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two alleged drug peddlers with a substantial quantity of narcotics in Budgam and Shopian districts, officials said on Sunday.

    In two separate operations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two alleged drug peddlers with a substantial quantity of narcotics in Budgam and Shopian districts, officials said on Sunday. (Representational image)
    During a search, 101 gm of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession, he said.

    In Budgam district, police arrested a drug peddler from the Checkpora Kralpora area and recovered 112 gm of charas-like substance from his possession, the spokesman said.

    The accused has been identified as Moomin Qadir Dhobi, a resident of Dharambugh Kralpora in the district.

    In another action, police recovered a substantial quantity of narcotic substance from a house in the Zainapora area of Shopian.

    Acting on specific information, police registered a case under the NDPS Act and obtained a search warrant for the operation, the spokesman said.

    A police team, accompanied by the executive magistrate, raided the house of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Humhuna Nagbal.

    During the search, 1 kg of charas-like substance, along with a grinder machine used for processing the contraband, was seized, the spokesman said.

    The accused is absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest him, he said.

