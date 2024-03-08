Two drug peddlers held after encounter in Jalandhar

Two drug peddlers have been arrested following an encounter with Jalandhar rural police in Shahkot on Thursday afternoon. Accused Vikas received a bullet injury in his thigh and was admitted to a local hospital, while his accomplice Akashdeep Singh was apprehended. (HT)

The accused opened fire at the police party in Jalandhar and one of the drug smugglers, Vikas, alias Vicky, was injured in police action.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vikas received a bullet injury in his thigh and was admitted to a local hospital, while his accomplice Akashdeep Singh was apprehended.

Senior superintendent of police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said acting on a tip-off, Shahkot police conducted a raid.

“However, on seeing the police, the accused opened fire at the raiding team and shot multiple fires,” said Bhullar. The police party fired in retaliation and one of the accused got injured, said Bhullar.

“We have recovered 260-gm heroin, one pistol, four live cartridges and ₹21,000 of drug money from the possession of the accused, who were infamous for supplying drugs in the Shahkot. They were also involved in looting and robbery incidents in the area,” he said.

A case has been registered against both the accused under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act.