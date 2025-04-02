Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Two end lives in Mohali over failed relationships

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 02, 2025 09:36 AM IST

In the second incident, a 20-year-old woman, who had been awaiting a divorce, died by suicide in Jagatpura on Sunday

Suffering from relationship distress, two people ended their lives in separate incidents in Mohali, police said on Monday.

In the first case, a 29-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was found hanging at his relative’s home. (HT Photo)
In the first case, a 29-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was found hanging at his relative’s home. (HT Photo)

In the first case, a 29-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was found hanging at his relative’s home.

A daily wage labourer, the deceased was discovered by his brother around 4.30 pm on Sunday.

He shared with police that his brother had been emotionally troubled since his wife left him, and returned to her parents’ home with their eight-month-old baby. Even though he had been urging her to return, she had not been budging from her decision. This drove him to end his life, the complainant said.

Following this, the Phase-1 police lodged an FIR under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old woman, who had been awaiting a divorce, also died by suicide in Jagatpura on Sunday.

According to her mother, after the divorce, she was planning to marry her boyfriend, a native of Rajasthan.

However, on March 30, her boyfriend refused to marry her, leaving her devastated. Deeply disturbed, she took the extreme step. The deceased leaves behind two children.

Sohana police have registered a case under Section 108 of BNS on the mother’s complaint.

