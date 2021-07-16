Two gangsters held from ex-KCF militant’s house in Tarn Taran

Police on Thursday arrested two notorious gangsters-cum-smugglers who were allegedly harboured by former Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) militant Gursewak Singh at his house in Tarn Taran district’s Mari Kamboke village.

With the arrest of the two, the police claimed to have solved the murder of a fish contractor at Harike. The arrested men are Amritpreet Singh and Jagpreet Singh of Harike and Gursewak Singh, the former militant.

The police seized three country-made weapons, 1.3 kg heroin and ₹22 lakh drug money.

Also, the police arrested four more persons who were allegedly involved in the killing of the fish contractor, Mukhtiar Singh, in August 2020. They are Jobanjit Singh and Sandeep Singh, alias Shishu of Tarn Taran, and Jagmit Singh and Sandeep Singh of Panchkula in Haryana.

Officials said gangsters Amritpreet and Jagpreet are facing 50 criminal cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder and drugs in various districts of the state.

Gursweak used to smuggle weapons and drugs from Pakistan, they said. He is also facing various criminal cases, including that of extortion, drug and arms smuggling.

Addressing a press conference, Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said, “Earlier, Amritpreet and Jagpreet were living at Gursewak’s house in Madhya Pradesh. Now, they were given shelter by him at his Mari Kamboke village residence. Gursewak has made huge property in Punjab and MP. Our teams are working to ascertain his all property records.”

He said, “Amrit and Jagpreet along with their other accomplices gunned down Mukhtar Singh. During Amrit’s questioning, he disclosed that he kept the weapons used in the crime at one Hira Sigh’s house. When Hira’s residence was searched, some heroin and Ra 22 lakh drug money was seized. Hira is absconding, but we arrested his brother Jaswant Singh who is also a member of the gang.”

Joban and Shishu were living at Jagjit and Sandeep’s house in Panchkula, he added. “Joban and Shishu are also aides of Amrit and Jagpreet. Our raids are on to nab Hira Singh,” he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act was registered against Amrit, Jagpreet, Gursewak and his wife Manjinder Kaur, Hira Singh and his brother Jaswant Singh at the Harike police station.