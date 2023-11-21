Two gangsters held with 4 illegal weapons in Moga

The district police on Monday arrested two members of Bagga Khan and Mani Bhinder gang and seized four illegal pistols. A case was registered under 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Arms Act at Kot Isse Khan police station. (HT photo)

The accused were identified as Sudagar Singh of Bhinder Kalan in Moga and Sourav Sandhu of Ferozepur. Police recovered four .30 bore pistols, six magazines and two motorcycles without number plates.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezhian said after getting a tip-off from an informant that Sudagar is coming to deliver illegal weapons to Sourav on Cheema Road in Kot Isse Khan area of the district, the police party intercepted them and arrested them along with illegal weapons. Both are associates of gangsters Bagga Khan and Mani Bhinder and supplied illegal weapons to their gang members on the directions of Sunil, alias Natta, of Ferozepur.

A case was registered under 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Arms Act at Kot Isse Khan police station.

