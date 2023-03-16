Two Haryana natives booked for gangraping 15-year-old in Mohali

Police have launched a manhunt to nab two men accused of gangraping a 15-year-old girl in Kharar. Police have launched a manhunt to nab two men accused of gangraping a 15-year-old girl in Kharar. (Image for representational purpose)

The duo has been identified as Jignesh and Mandeep, both natives of Haryana.

Police said the accused were booked following a complaint by the mother of the girl, who is a student of Class 9.

The woman told the police that she used to visit a grocery shop in Kharar to sell her products. Jignesh occasionally worked at the shop to help the shopkeeper.

Recently, the woman said, she fell ill, so she sent her 15-year-old daughter to the shop to keep the income coming. There, Jignesh asked her to visit his rented flat in Kharar to complete the purchase.

But as she reached his flat, he raped her. He also filmed her and threatened to leak the videos. Eventually, Jignesh’s friend Mandeep also raped her at his rented accommodation.

The woman said lately, her daughter had been feeling gloomy and on being coaxed about what was troubling her, she revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by two men.

The woman then approached the police, who have booked the absconding accused for gangrape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar City police station.