Two held for murder of differently-abled man in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

Nearly three weeks after a headless body was found at a park in Kurukshetra, the local police on Tuesday said that they have arrested two men from Panipat for allegedly killing the physically challenged man and throwing his severed head in a pond. Speaking at a press conference, superintendent of police Nitish Aggarwal said that on December 30, a headless body of a man was found at Keshav Park and later his head was recovered from Sannehit Sarovar on January 13.

The accused were identified as Mohit Kumar, a resident of Khojkipur village and Manjeet Singh alias Kaku, a resident of Hartari village, both in Panipat district.

Another accused Ankush alias Ankit was yet to be arrested.

“The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar of Khojkipur village in Panipat, who was identified by his prosthetic leg and a sticker of Jaipur was found on it. Based on which, the police contacted the concerned committee in Jaipur and managed to identify the deceased. A missing complaint was already lodged by his father at Bapoli police station of Panipat on January 4,” he added.

The SP further said that it also came to light that the deceased and the three accused travelled by train to Kurukshetra. All stayed at a hotel, where the accused planned Sunil’s murder with a knife in Keshav Park. After the murder, Sunil’s head was severed from his body, wrapped in a sheet, and thrown into Sanehit Sarovar.

Speaking about the motive, the SP said, “Mohit used to use Sunil’s motorcycle, who in turn would demand money from him for alcohol, otherwise threatening to take back his bike. The accused was upset over this and due to this grudge, Mohit, along with his friends, hatched a plan to kill the deceased. The accused also purchased the knife from Panipat.”