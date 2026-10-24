Two held with 15kg heroin in Ferozepur

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested two men and seized 15kg of heroin packed in 30 packets in Ferozepur district, police said on Friday. The heroin seized by Ferozepur police. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Sieman Singh, alias Samal, 27, and Harbhajan Singh, alias Babbu, 20, both residents of Changha Rai Uttar village in the Guru Har Sahai subdivision of Ferozepur district.

According to police, the ANTF team intercepted a Splendor motorcycle during a checking operation and recovered the suspected contraband from the two men. The motorcycle was also seized.

Police said the exact nature and weight of the seized substance would be confirmed after laboratory examination. A case has been registered, and the accused are being questioned to establish the source of the suspected narcotics and identify their supply network, including possible cross-border links.

The investigation is also focused on tracing the wider network and identifying other people who may be involved in the alleged drug trafficking operation, police added.

4 drug peddlers held with over 5kg heroin from Phagwara hotel

The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) has arrested four alleged drug peddlers and confiscated 5.6kg of heroin during a raid at Phagwara hotel in Kapurthala district, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Nitish Kumar, Arshpreet Singh, Deepak Kumar and Aneesh Kumar.

The DRI is yet to issue an official statement on the recovery, but Phagwara deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Palwinder Singh confirmed the central agency’s raid on Thursday and the arrest of the four individuals “The exact details of the case will be released by the agency only,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DRI produced the four accused in a local court and took them into custody for further investigation. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.