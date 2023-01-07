Two held with 316 kg poppy husk in Pathankot

Police have arrested two persons with the recovery of 3.16 quintal of poppy husk, which was concealed in a truck from J&K.

The arrested persons have been identified as Salinder Singh of Boot village in Kapurthala and Bohar Singh of Daulewal village in Moga.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that an inspection team placed a checkpoint at Madhopur naka.

The SSP said that during the checking, police discovered 16 sacks containing 3 quintals and 16 kilograms of poppy husk. Consequently, two persons were charged with an FIR under Section 15 of the NDPS Act at Sujanpur police station, Pathankot.