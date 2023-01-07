Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two held with 316 kg poppy husk in Pathankot

Two held with 316 kg poppy husk in Pathankot

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 07:15 PM IST

Police have arrested two persons with the recovery of 3.16 quintal of poppy husk, which was concealed in a truck.

The arrested persons have been identified as Salinder Singh of Boot village in Kapurthala and Bohar Singh of Daulewal village in Moga. (Representational Photo)
The arrested persons have been identified as Salinder Singh of Boot village in Kapurthala and Bohar Singh of Daulewal village in Moga. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot

Police have arrested two persons with the recovery of 3.16 quintal of poppy husk, which was concealed in a truck from J&K.

The arrested persons have been identified as Salinder Singh of Boot village in Kapurthala and Bohar Singh of Daulewal village in Moga.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that an inspection team placed a checkpoint at Madhopur naka.

The SSP said that during the checking, police discovered 16 sacks containing 3 quintals and 16 kilograms of poppy husk. Consequently, two persons were charged with an FIR under Section 15 of the NDPS Act at Sujanpur police station, Pathankot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out