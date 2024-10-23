Two held with 736 g charas in Shimla’s Rohru

Police have arrested two with 736 gram charas in Rohru, in Shimla. SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi said that a case has been registered against them. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Jagmohan Singh, 41, and ⁠Suresh Kumar, 34, both hailing from district Shimla.

As per police, a police team was on patrol near Hatkoti bridge in Shimla late on Monday evening and had set up a naka on the NH. The police stopped a vehicle with Himachal registration number coming from Rohru for checking, in which two persons were travelling. During the checking, 736 grams of charas was recovered from the vehicle. The police arrested both the accused.

SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi said that a case has been registered against them.