Two held with heroin in Sirsa

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 22, 2025 06:40 AM IST

Sirsa superintendent of police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan said that the police team was searching vehicles in Ellenabad area and searched the accused’s vehicle after they acted suspiciously.

Sirsa police have arrested two men and recovered 4.256 kilo gram heroin from their possession on Friday.

Sirsa superintendent of police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan with the accused on Friday. (HT Photo)
The accused have been identified as Abhishek Kumar of Sirsa and Pradeep of Punjab’s Bathinda.

“4.256 kg of heroin was recovered from the accused’s car. During the probe, the accused told that they brought the contraband from Punjab and were planning to sell it in different areas of the district. Both were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS act,” the SP added.

