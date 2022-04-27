Two Himachal youths caught with 650 gm charas in Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police nabbed two Himachal Pradesh youths with 650 gm charas in Sector 42 on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Jambal, 24, and Raman Thakur, 21, both residents of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Giving details, a police official said a crime branch team, led by sub-inspector Neeraj Kumar, was patrolling near the Sector 42 Lake on Monday. Around 2.45 pm, the team spotted two youths fleeing on noticing the police personnel. A chase ensued and the duo was caught. On frisking the youth, the team recovered 350 gm charas from Thakur and another 300 gm from Jambal. Both were booked under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

They were produced in a local court on Tuesday. While Jambal was sent to police remand, Thakur was shifted to jail on judicial custody. “Further investigation is underway to ascertain the origin and destination of the contraband,” the official added.