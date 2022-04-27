Two Himachal youths caught with 650 gm charas in Chandigarh
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police nabbed two Himachal Pradesh youths with 650 gm charas in Sector 42 on Tuesday.
The accused have been identified as Rohit Jambal, 24, and Raman Thakur, 21, both residents of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.
Giving details, a police official said a crime branch team, led by sub-inspector Neeraj Kumar, was patrolling near the Sector 42 Lake on Monday. Around 2.45 pm, the team spotted two youths fleeing on noticing the police personnel. A chase ensued and the duo was caught. On frisking the youth, the team recovered 350 gm charas from Thakur and another 300 gm from Jambal. Both were booked under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
They were produced in a local court on Tuesday. While Jambal was sent to police remand, Thakur was shifted to jail on judicial custody. “Further investigation is underway to ascertain the origin and destination of the contraband,” the official added.
Ludhiana mishap: NRI, four others killed as SUV plunges into canal
Five men, including a Canada-based non-resident Indian, were killed as their speeding SUV plunged into a canal near Jagera bridge at Malaud in Ludhiana district late on Monday night. One of the occupants had a narrow escape and has been hospitalised, said police. The victims have been identified as NRI Jatinder Singh, 49; his brother-in-law Kuldeep Singh, 42; and their friends Jagtar Singh, 52; Jagdeep Singh, 25; and Jagdeep Singh Jagga, 45.
Punjab signs knowledge-sharing pact with Delhi; Oppn slams it
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday signed a knowledge sharing agreement between the two states to enable them to cooperate for public welfare, a move that the Punjab opposition dubbed as a sell-out of the state's interests. Mann said Punjab will benefit from and replicate Delhi's revolutionary endeavours.
Himachal inks pact with NHLML for developement of ropeways
Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation Limited and National Highways Logistic Management Limited have entered into an agreement for development of ropeways as innovative transport solution in Himachal Pradesh. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that initially, possibilities will be explored to prepare a feasibility report of seven ropeway projects in Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Sirmour and Bilaspur districts at an estimated cost of ₹2,264 crore.
Forest fires rage in Himachal, 503 incidents in nearly 4 weeks
The ongoing dry spell in Himachal Pradesh has not only caused extensive damage to crops, but also triggered raging fires across forest areas in the hill state, particularly cheer pines in the mid belt. Since April 1, 503 such incidents have been reported from different parts of the state, mostly Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi and Kangra districts. Dharamshala is the worst hit with 120 cases so far.
Man caught with restricted tablets in Dera Bassi acquitted due to lack of evidence
A local court has acquitted an Uttar Pradesh man accused of drug peddling after the prosecution failed to produce an independent witness and adequate evidence. The accused, Sourav Tiwari, a resident of Chhibra Mau, Kanauj District, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly caught with 16,500 tablets made with the banned salt diphenoxylate near Lehli Chowk in Dera Bassi in March 2019. He was charge-sheeted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
