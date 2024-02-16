 Two in need of medical attention airlifted from Himachal’s Dodra Kwar - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two in need of medical attention airlifted from Himachal's Dodra Kwar

Two in need of medical attention airlifted from Himachal’s Dodra Kwar

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 16, 2024 10:46 AM IST

The CM’s helicopter departed from Himachal’s remote Dodra Kwar at 8.30 am and arrived at Annadale by 9.10 am, carrying the two patients accompanied by their attendants

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday ordered for two people in need of medical attention to be airlifted from the remote region of Dodra Kwar in Shimla district.

They two Dodra Kwar residents were brought to the Shimla for treatment.
They two Dodra Kwar residents were brought to the Shimla for treatment. (HT File)

They duo was brought to the capital for treatment.

Among the individuals airlifted were six-year-old Shraddha and 54-year-old Pramod Kumar.

The CM’s helicopter departed from Dodra Kwar at 8.30 am and arrived at Annadale by 9.10 am, carrying the two patients accompanied by their attendants.

Acting upon the directive, officials including the ADM (Protocol) and tehsildar promptly facilitated the patients’ transfer to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, where they were admitted for treatment.

According to the information, both patients are stable.

Shraddha’s mother thanked the CM for his swift response in airlifting the child during the emergency

