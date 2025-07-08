Two irrigation projects worth 558 crore for Kangra districtget central clearance

Two significant medium irrigation projects worth ₹558 crore have been accorded technical approval by the central government, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday. Deputy CM said that the ₹ 219 crore Sukhaahar medium irrigation project proposed in Jawali assembly constituency has also been approved by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. (File)

These projects would be implemented in the Kangra district and were expected to provide assured irrigation to over 160 villages, directly benefiting thousands of farmers and boosting agricultural productivity in the region.

Deputy CM said that the ₹219 crore Sukhaahar medium irrigation project proposed in Jawali assembly constituency has also been approved by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. The project would provide an irrigation facility to 2,186 hectares of land across 45 villages of Jawali and Shahpur constituencies and approximately 24,120 rural residents would benefit from this project. The area has so far relied on rain-fed farming and faced numerous agricultural challenges due to lack of irrigation facilities.

Agnihotri further informed that another ₹339 crore medium irrigation project covering parts of Jwalamukhi and Dehra assembly constituencies has also received technical clearance. Once implemented, the project would provide irrigation to 116 villages and benefit thousands of farmers in traditionally water-scarce areas.

He said that these projects would not only enhance agricultural production but also generate new employment opportunities for local youth.

The Deputy CM said that these irrigation schemes would promote groundwater conservation, improve water-use efficiency and support crop diversification, thereby making agriculture more resilient to climate change.