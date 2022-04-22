Two J&K BJP leaders held for taking bribe for detainee’s release
Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including a district president, were arrested on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora on charges of extorting money from a woman for getting her brother released, officials said.
They have been identified as BJP’s Bandipora president Abdul Rehman Tikri and sarpanch Mushtaq Ahmad, the officials said.
The woman had approached the BJP leaders seeking their intervention for the release of her brother who is serving detention, they said.
The duo had allegedly taken ₹1 lakh for getting the detenue released, the officials said.
BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur while confirming the development said the law will take its own course.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravindra Raina has relieved Tikri of his post as district president and other party responsibilities with immediate effect.
Preparatory meetings held ahead of PM’s Palli visit
Senior leaders of the J&K BJP on Thursday held several meetings to discuss the arrangements on behalf of the party for the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Panchayati Raj Diwas on Sunday.
In the first meeting on Thursday morning, party’s Jammu MC councillors took part and in the second meeting, prominent leaders from organisational districts participated.
Party’s J&K president Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, said that the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered the three-tier system of democracy at the ground level.
General secretary Ashok Koul asked the party leaders to fully coordinate and cooperate with the authorities in all the arrangements before and during the event so as to make it successful, smooth and memorable.
He discussed various preparations that will require the cooperation of the BJP leaders, especially in the management of the visiting of large number of people and adequate arrangements for their smooth visit.
Himachal: Singapore paraglider rescued from Dhauladhar
A Singapore paraglider pilot who was stranded in Dhauladhar mountains was safely rescued on Thursday. A professional paraglider pilot, Sumit Nurpuri, had taken off from Billing in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra on Wednesday. He was on a solo flight to Manali. However, he lost the route due to high wind pressure and unfavourable thermals. Nurpuri had not obtained any permission from the tourism department for flying, but he was in touch with his team.
BJP general secy holds one-on-one meeting with Jai Ram’s ministers
With barely a few months left for the HP assembly elections, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Thursday held one-on-one meetings with ministers and party leaders in Shimla to review the work of the organisation amid the party's ambitious 'Mission Repeat'. HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “The BJP is a cadre-based political party and in the recent assembly elections, it has got a huge mandate in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.”
Delhi: Use bulldozers against Rohingya, Bangladeshis, BJP tells civic bodies
“Wrote to mayors and commissioners of South and East corporations asking them to take strict action by using bulldozer against illegal encroachment on government land by Bangladeshi, Rohingya and anti-social elements in their areas,” Delhi's BJP chief Adesh Gupta tweeted.
Police identify 27 more over Sunday’s clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Besides collecting digital evidence such as CCTV footage and call detail records, the crime branch is looking into the timing of the incident. The police have lodged seven FIRs in the case.
Jahangirpuri: ‘A demolition of values’: Opposition ups pressure on BJP
The BJP slammed the Congress leaders for supporting those responsible for the recent violence in Jahangirpuri. Party's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta reiterated that Wednesday’s action was not targeted against any community, but against encroachment.
