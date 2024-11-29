Two J&K govt employees terminated over terror links

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday terminated two government employees, including a school teacher, from services for their alleged involvement with anti-national activities and terror links. This is the first termination of government employees since chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah took over in October. J&K CM Omar Abdullah (File)

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, 66 government employees have been terminated. The fresh termination though done on the orders of lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha may, however, raise questions over Abdullah’s authority on the government.

Notably, the National Conference (NC) and Abdullah have been vocal critics of the “arbitrary” terminations of government employees in the UT.

Sources in the government said the law enforcement agencies of the UT, the L-G invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution to terminate Abdul Rehman Naika and Zahir Abbas after investigation by law enforcement and intelligence agencies established their terror links.

The provision gives the government the power to sack employees without an inquiry if “the President or the governor, as the case may be, is satisfied that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold such inquiry”.

Political parties based in Jammu and Kashmir have opposed such dismissals, calling them “arbitrary”.

This year, 11 employees have so far been terminated from their jobs after they were found involved in “anti-national activities”.

Sources said Naika, a pharmacist in the health department in Devsar, Kulgam, was appointed as a medical assistant in 1992. “His links with Hizbul Mujahideen were unearthed when police officials started investigating the killing of political person Ghulam Hassan Lone of Devsar. Lone, whose sons are serving in security forces, was killed by terrorists in August 2021. Investigation revealed that Naika was one of the plotters in the killing aimed to create terror and a situation of insecurity,” an official privy to details said.

The official added that the police investigation tracked the footprints of overground workers (OGW) who were providing logistical support to terrorists.

“Naika and associates were finally nabbed with a hand grenade and AK 47 ammunition. During the interrogation, Naika confessed he had received directions from his handlers in Pakistan to carry out a terrorist attack in Kulgam by lobbing grenades on security forces and political persons. He also admitted that as an OGW his job was to conduct reconnaissance of targets. He and his associates had kept a watch on Lone’s movements and on the day of killing, he mounted surveillance of the area so that terrorists get a safe passage without getting identified or intercepted,” the official added.

Another employee, Zahir Abbas, a teacher from Badhat Saroor, Kishtwar, is a graduate from Aligarh Muslim University. He was appointed as a teacher in 2012 and was posted at Government High School, Bugrana. He was arrested in September 2020 for harbouring three active terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (Mohammad Amin, Reyaz Ahmad and Mudasir Ahmad) in Kishtwar and is currently lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal Jammu.

“During the investigation of terror activities in Kishtwar, the role of Zahir as hardcore OGW came to light. As a teacher he was expected to serve the nation but he betrayed his country, aligned with Pakistani terrorists and provided arms, ammunition and logistical support to terror outfits, in particular Hizbul Mujahideen. After his arrest, Zahir gave the inputs on hideouts where arms and ammunition were stored and also identified two other OGWs Gulzar Ahmad and Mohd Hanief,” government sources said, adding that Abbas was also providing critical information about security forces movements to his handlers in Pakistan.

“He was also helping terrorists on the ground with food, shelter arms and also enabling them to evade capture and plan attacks. Careful analysis of the tactics used and the targets chosen by Zahir provide valuable insight into the modus operandi of terror groups,” the government sources added.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had in July dismissed four government employees, including two police constables, for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities and narco-terrorism.