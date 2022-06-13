Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Karnal traders booked for selling stolen material to industrialist in Ludhiana
Two Karnal traders booked for selling stolen material to industrialist in Ludhiana

The factory owner, Gaurav Arora, came to know about the matter after the Maharashtra Police conducted a raid at his premises in January and confiscated the material. The accused have been identified as Anuj Garg and Krishan Chand Singla of Karnal
After the police raid when the industrialist in Ludhiana confronted the accused, they failed to give him a satisfactory reply. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two Karnal-based traders were booked for allegedly selling stolen material to a factory owner in Ludhiana, on Sunday.

The factory owner, Gaurav Arora, came to know about the matter after the Maharashtra Police conducted a raid at his premises in January and confiscated the material. The accused have been identified as Anuj Garg and Krishan Chand Singla of Karnal.

In his complaint, Arora said he owns Abhinandan Steels in Industrial Area B. He had bought iron sheets from the accused a few months ago.

After the police raid when he confronted the accused, they failed to give him a satisfactory reply.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balaur Singh said a hunt is on for the accused.

