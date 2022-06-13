Two Karnal traders booked for selling stolen material to industrialist in Ludhiana
Two Karnal-based traders were booked for allegedly selling stolen material to a factory owner in Ludhiana, on Sunday.
The factory owner, Gaurav Arora, came to know about the matter after the Maharashtra Police conducted a raid at his premises in January and confiscated the material. The accused have been identified as Anuj Garg and Krishan Chand Singla of Karnal.
In his complaint, Arora said he owns Abhinandan Steels in Industrial Area B. He had bought iron sheets from the accused a few months ago.
After the police raid when he confronted the accused, they failed to give him a satisfactory reply.
On his complaint, a case under Sections 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balaur Singh said a hunt is on for the accused.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics