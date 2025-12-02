Two key bills introduced in Himachal Pradesh assembly

Two key bills were introduced in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly’s winter session, during its fourth day on Monday. The Himachal Pradesh Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Government Employees (Amendment) Bill 2025, was also introduced in the assembly by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File)

Rajesh Dharmani, minister of town and country planning, on Monday introduced the real estate (Regulation and Development) Himachal Pradesh Amendment Bill, 2025. The bill seeks to make amendments to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, intending to enhance the governance and administrative efficiency of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

“Firstly, the amendment seeks to replace the chief justice of the high court of Himachal Pradesh with the chief secretary as the chairperson of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Selection Committee. The Real Estate Regulatory Authority is primarily an administrative and chief regulatory secretary, body requiring expertise in administration, housing, law, and related fields, which the or any other officer in the rank of secretary, adequately possesses,” the bill states.

“This change respects the principle of separation of powers by avoiding judicial involvement in executive ensure appointments, a fair, merit-based thereby, preventing selection potential conflicts of interest. An executive-led committee will process and improve operational efficiency by facilitating timely appointments,” the bill introduced in the house states.

Meanwhile, another bill, The Himachal Pradesh Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Government Employees (Amendment) Bill 2025, was also introduced in the assembly by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Himachal Pradesh Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Government Employees Act, 2024 was enacted to regulate the recruitment and conditions of service of persons appointed to public services in connection with the affairs of the State and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

“Section 10 of the Act stipulates that rules made under the Act shall be notified only after previous publication. This requirement is likely to cause unavoidable delays in framing or amendment of rules relating to the recruitment and conditions of service of government employees. To ensure timely formulation of rules by various departments, it is proposed that Section 10 be amended to dispense with the requirement of previous publication. This will facilitate expeditious rule making and also enhance the administrative efficiency,” the bill states.

Sidelights

Meanwhile, the discussion on the impact of the recent disaster in the state also continued on Monday in the house, with several legislators from both ruling Congress and opposition BJP taking part in it. BJP MLA Prakash Rana announced that he would take a salary of ₹1 till the State remains in financial doldrums. Rana said that newer initiatives are needed to take the state out of the financial crisis.