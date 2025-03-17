Two killed after being hit by a train in Jind

A 55-year-old man and a boy, aged 18 were killed on the outskirts of Jind after being hit by a train early morning on Sunday, said officials. The deceased have been identified as Satbir and Dinesh Kumar, both residents of Jind district. (HT File)

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurudev of railway police said that the Avadh Assam express train going to Bathinda from Delhi ran over the duo in the early hours of Sunday.

“The bodies were found lying close to railway tracks. We have registered a case and started a probe into the matter. The victims’ bodies were handed over to their families after conducting an autopsy report,” the ASI added.