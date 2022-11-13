Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two killed after car rams into tractor trailer in Panipat

Two killed after car rams into tractor trailer in Panipat

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 01:26 AM IST

The incident happened on Friday night when a tractor-trailer going ahead suddenly applied brakes due to which their car rammed into it

Two killed after car rams into tractor trailer in Panipat (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Two killed after car rams into tractor trailer in Panipat (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Two people were killed after a car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trailer near Samalkha town in Panipat district.

The deceased have been identified as Soyab, 24, and Arju, 17, of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The police said that the incident took place on Friday night when they were returning from Ambala after supplying flowers. When they reached near Samalkha town, a tractor-trailer going ahead suddenly applied brakes due to which their car rammed into it.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The bodies have been handed over to family members after the postmortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out