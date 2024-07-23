Two killed after jeep rams into parked truck in Jind

Two persons were killed and one injured after their Bolero vehicle rammed into a parked truck on the Jammu-Katra highway in Jind. Two persons were killed and one injured after their Bolero vehicle rammed into a parked truck on the Jammu-Katra highway in Jind. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Ashish, 25, and Shubham, 19, of Meham Kheri village in Rohtak. The injured, Rohit, was rushed to a hospital in Jind, where his condition is said to be critical.

The incident occurred when the victims were on their way to inspect a site. The mishap took place when the Bolero, reportedly travelling at a high speed, rammed into the stationary truck. The force of the collision caused severe damage to the vehicle and inflicted critical injuries on its occupants. Emergency responders were quick to arrive at the scene, but despite their efforts, two of the three persons in the Bolero succumbed to their injuries.