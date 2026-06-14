Two killed in Jalandhar clash

Two youths in their 20s died during a clash between two rival groups in Jalandhar’s New Dashmesh Nagar late on Friday night. According to police, the clash erupted at around 10pm on Friday night over an old rivalry. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased have been identified as Simranjeet Singh and Sourav Kumar, both residents of Jalandhar, who succumbed to gunshot wounds.

According to police, the clash erupted at around 10pm on Friday night over an old rivalry. The two youths belong to rival groups allegedly vying for dominance in the locality.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Rakesh Yadav said tensions between the groups had flared up on Thursday as well. On Friday, Simranjeet, along with his associates, assaulted Sourav.

“An associate accompanying Simranjeet opened fire at Sourav and his group. During the melee, one of the bullets struck Simranjeet, while Sourav also sustained gunshot wounds. Three rounds were fired,” Yadav said.

Both injured men were rushed to the civil hospital. Simranjeet died on the spot, while Sourav succumbed to his wounds during treatment on Saturday, he said.

Police said forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene, while technical and digital evidence has also been secured.

“We have constituted four teams after the families of the victims named the assailants in their statements. We are tracking their movements through CCTV cameras installed in the area. Two accused have been arrested, but their identities will be disclosed after the remaining suspects are apprehended,” Yadav added.

The incident was the second case of firing reported in Jalandhar within six hours. Earlier on Friday, around 3.30 pm, unidentified assailants fired at a prominent readymade garments store after allegedly demanding ₹50 lakh in extortion, shattering its glass entrance.