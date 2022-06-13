Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two killed in road accident in Haryana’s Panipat
Two killed in road accident in Haryana's Panipat

The deceased have been identified as Vikas Kumar 19, and Sameer Singh, 21, both residents of Madhya Pradesh
Two migrant workers were killed after their motorcycle allegedly hit an electric pole near Matlauda town of Panipat district, police said on Monday. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Two migrant workers were killed after their motorcycle allegedly hit an electric pole near Matlauda town of Panipat district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Vikas Kumar 19, and Sameer Singh, 21, both residents of Madhya Pradesh.

As per their family members, they had gone to a market when Sameer, who was riding the bike, suddenly lost control and it hit the pole.

They were taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The police said that the bodies have sent to civil hospital for the postmortem examination and an investigation is on.

