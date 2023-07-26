Two Lashkar-e-Taiba associates arrested in Kashmir’s Baramulla

Police on Tuesday arrested two alleged associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered arms from their possession in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba associates were arrested in Kashmir’s Baramulla. (HT File)

A police spokesperson said the two militant associates were arrested at Chak Tapper area of Kreeri in Baramulla at a checkpoint that had been set up on specific information regarding movement of militants in the village.

“The joint forces of Baramulla Police & army’s 29 RR noticed two suspect persons who were coming from Chak Tapper towards Main Road Kreeri and tried to flee while noticing the joint naka party but were apprehended tactfully,” the spokesperson said.

Teams also recovered two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 14 live pistol rounds from the accused.

The two were later identified as Dayem Majeed Khan and Ubair Tariq, residents of Panjigam, Bandipora.

“During preliminary investigation, both the terrorist associates confessed that they are affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation of LeT outfit and had collected the arms and ammunition for target killing in the district Baramulla,” the spokesperson said.

A case under the Arms Act and UA(P)A Act was registered at the Kreeri police station investigations were taken up, he said.

Notably, security forces have arrested as many as 10 alleged militant associates from different parts of the Valley in July alone.

BSF guns down infiltrator in Samba, drugs recovered

Jammu The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling bid after gunning down an alleged Pakistani infiltrator along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba sector during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Sharing details, BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) Vijay Thapliyal said, “Alert BSF men foiled a narcotic smuggling bid and neutralised a Pakistani smuggler.”

“During the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pakistani smuggler while he was trying to smuggle narcotics through Ramgarh border area,” he added.

As per the information, four packets of suspected narcotics (weighing approximately 4.4 kg) were recovered during the initial search of the area.

The man also had some Pakistani currency on him, the DIG said, adding that the BSF has put up an anti-drone mechanism to keep a check on the international border.