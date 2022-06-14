Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang members arrested with weapons in Mohali
The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were allegedly on their way to deliver a consignment of illegal weapons, at a naka in Mohali on Tuesday.
The duo has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Gaagi, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi; both from Kingra village in Dabbwali under Haryana’s Sirsa district. Two pistols and eight live cartridges were also recovered from their procession during the operation conducted by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police along with a team of local cops.
Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said the two were in regular touch with Canada-based gangster and Bishnoi’s key aide Goldy Brar through another jailed gangster, Manpreet Singh, alias Manna. “They were working on the directions of Goldy Brar. They used to pick up illegal weapons from Rajasthan and supply them in Punjab, especially in border areas,” he said.
Though both Brar and Manna are key suspects in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, police are yet to ascertain the role of the two Sirsa men in the high-profile case.
The Mohali SSP said: “We received a tip-off that Gagandeep and Gurpreet are supplying illegal weapons in Punjab, following which a special operation was launched to nab them. For the past three days, we had set up nakas at various locations in the district. On Tuesday, the two landed in the police net near Dara Studio at Jujhar Nagar. They were on their way to deliver a consignment of weapons. Two 32 calibre pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from their procession.”
Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder hours after the singer was shot dead in Mansa on May 29. Interpol has issued a red corner notice against him, on a request sent by the Punjab Police via the central authorities, and efforts are also on to extradite him from Canada.
The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) has also found that jailed gangster Manna was allegedly instrumental in providing a Toyota Corolla car that was used by Moose Wala’s shooters. After his interrogation, the SIT claimed that he was in touch with Bishnoi, who is lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail, from inside the Ferozepur jail.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Gagandeep and Gurpreet under the Arms Act at the Balongi police station. Besides probing their role in Moose Wala’s murder, police are trying to identify the persons to whom they were supposed to deliver the seized weapons. The duo will be produced in court on Wednesday, where their police remand will be sought for further investigation, the SSP said.
