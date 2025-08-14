Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang members held near Shambhu on Patiala-Ambala highway

Two most-wanted Lawrence Bishnoi gang members were arrested near Shambhu on the Patiala-Ambala highway, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday. The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested two most-wanted Lawrence Bishnoi gang members near Shambhu on the Patiala-Ambala highway, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday. (Representational photo)

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab recovered a Glock 9mm pistol and six cartridges and registered a case against the duo at the Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar state crime police station.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused had fled to Nepal after committing a murder and were back in Punjab to commit a crime.

The Punjab DGP posted on X, “In a major breakthrough, the Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, arrests two most-wanted Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives from #Patiala-#Ambala Highway near cillage Shambhu. Preliminary investigation reveals that they fled to #Nepal after committing the murder & returned on directions of foreign-based handlers to commit a sensational crime in Punjab.”

More than 15 heinous crime cases are registered against the accused in different states. The DGP said, “Both the accused have an extensive criminal history and over 15 heinous crime cases registered against them in Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat, including under various criminal Acts. They were also wanted in the recent murder of Bharat Ratan @ Vicky in #Fazilka.”

“@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling organised crime networks,” the X post read.

On Wednesday, the Jalandhar commissionerate police had busted a multi-layered narcotics and arms smuggling network, arresting five people and seizing 1.5 kg of heroin and seven illegal weapons.