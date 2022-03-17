Two lawyers should represent Rajya Sabha, says Justice Mann
Justice (retired) Jora Singh Mann, president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) legal cell, said lawyers should be given an opportunity to represent Rajya Sabha.
He said 16 of the AAP MLAs are lawyers. Justice Mann hailed the move of the chief minister Bhagwant Mann for launching a new anti-corruption helpline.
Mann was here to attend the state-level legal cell meeting where he expressed his gratitude to the lawyer fraternity for wholeheartedly supporting AAP.
“AAP has registered an emphatic victory winning 92 seats in the assembly elections. In this manner, five representatives from Punjab will go to the upper house of the parliament so it is really important that among the five, two lawyers should be representing Rajya Sabha,” said Justice Mann.
He said a resolution in this regard has been sent to the party high command for further action.
-
Delhiwale: Colours of labour and love
There’s another tattoo which says ‘R.K.’. It happens to be the initials of a special person, Khajani says, smiling. “R.K. is a short form for Rajkumari.“
-
Delhi: Pocso accused held after brief exchange of fire
The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, allegedly raped a girl, aged 4-5 years, after kidnapping her from outside her home on March 9.
-
Delhi: Brother of IB man killed in riots gets job with state government
Last year, the Delhi government had provided the family with a one-time financial assistance of ₹1 crore.
-
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
-
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics