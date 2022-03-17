Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two lawyers should represent Rajya Sabha, says Justice Mann
Two lawyers should represent Rajya Sabha, says Justice Mann

Justice (retired) Jora Singh Mann said 16 of the AAP MLAs are lawyers, lawyers should be given an opportunity to represent Rajya Sabha
“AAP has registered an emphatic victory winning 92 seats in the assembly elections. In this manner, five representatives from Punjab will go to the upper house of the parliament so it is really important that among the five, two lawyers should be representing Rajya Sabha,” said Justice Mann. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 11:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Justice (retired) Jora Singh Mann, president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) legal cell, said lawyers should be given an opportunity to represent Rajya Sabha.

He said 16 of the AAP MLAs are lawyers. Justice Mann hailed the move of the chief minister Bhagwant Mann for launching a new anti-corruption helpline.

Mann was here to attend the state-level legal cell meeting where he expressed his gratitude to the lawyer fraternity for wholeheartedly supporting AAP.

“AAP has registered an emphatic victory winning 92 seats in the assembly elections. In this manner, five representatives from Punjab will go to the upper house of the parliament so it is really important that among the five, two lawyers should be representing Rajya Sabha,” said Justice Mann.

He said a resolution in this regard has been sent to the party high command for further action.

