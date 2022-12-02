Two lives snuffed out in hit-and-run

Two bike-borne youngsters lost their lives in a hit-and-run case in Pinjore.

The deceased, identified as Ashish and Himanshu, were on their way from Baddi to Kiratpur on their bike

A case has been registered under sections 267 (rash driving) and 304 (commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against unidentified persons at the Pinjore police station following the complaint of one of the victim’s cousin who is living in a rented accommodation in Kiratpur village.

The complainant said his cousin Ashish of Chaukia Morh, Baliya, worked in the same company where he works. “Around 15 days ago, his friend Himanshu had come from Kanpur to meet him,” he added.

“On November 30, the two left at around 5 pm and at 5.40 pm, I got a call that they have met with an accident near T-Point, Navanagar. I was told that some unknown vehicle has hit them,” the FIR further stated.

While Himanshu died on the spot, Ashish was referred to PGIMER. He, however, succumbed to his injuries.

Notably, two siblings and their cousin, who were triple-riding a motorcycle, had lost their lives after a speeding SUV hit them on Mauli-Barwala road on Monday evening.