Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Ludhiana women killed in head-on collision between SUV, truck in Phillaur

Two Ludhiana women killed in head-on collision between SUV, truck in Phillaur

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:33 AM IST

The SUV driver said he was unwell for the past few days; while driving from Nakodar to Ludhiana, he dozed off on reaching Phillaur and hit the truck head-on

The deceased were identified as 80-year-old Harbhajan Kaur and 39-year-old Balwinder Kaur, both residents of Ludhiana. (iStock)
The deceased were identified as 80-year-old Harbhajan Kaur and 39-year-old Balwinder Kaur, both residents of Ludhiana. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Two women died and three were injured after the driver of their car dozed off and rammed into a truck head-on in Phillaur on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as 80-year-old Harbhajan Kaur and 39-year-old Balwinder Kaur.

Inspector Surinder Kumar said the SUV’s driver Vijay Kumar was taking four occupants, all residents of Ludhiana, from Nakodar to Ludhiana.

According to Vijay, he was unwell for the last many days due to which he dozed off while driving and hit a truck on reaching Phillaur around 11 am. The impact of the collision left the car completely mangled.

The inspector said two SUV occupants, Harbhajan and Balwinder, were sent to Arora Nursing Home nearby, where doctors referred them to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, but they died on the way.

The rest of the injured, including Vijay, Kulwinder Singh and Harleen Kaur, were admitted at the nursing home.

Dr Satish Arora of Arora Nursing Home said Vijay was given first-aid and later referred to DMCH, Ludhiana. “Harleen suffered a fracture on her arm, while Kulwinder sustained head injuries. They both will also be referred to another hospital,” he said.

The truck driver, identified as Sulakhan Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, was booked under Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phillaur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out