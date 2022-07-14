Two men die by suicide in Ludhiana

Two men died by suicide in the city on Thursday. In the first case, a 24-year-old resident of New Shivpuri ended his life when he was alone at home. The matter came to light when his younger brother returned home and discovered his lifeless body.

In the second incident, a 28-year-old resident of Kirpal Nagar killed himself when his family members had gone to Jalandhar to attend a wedding. Daresi station house officer said the 28-year-old had been diagnosed for depression some time ago and was under medication.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in both cases.