Two men held for kidnapping Karnal youth

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 15, 2023 07:02 AM IST

Police claim to have arrested two Hyderabad-based men for allegedly running an extortion racket and kidnapping a Karnal-based youth and demanding a ransom of 5.5 lakh.

The CIA in-charge said police managed to arrest the accused from Hyderabad and they have been brought to Karnal. (Getty Images)
The accused has been identified as Obul Shetty and Chilam Charla Suresh, both residents of Hyderabad.

Gurvinder Singh, in-charge of CIA-I, said Ashu Kumar, a resident of Gharaunda in Karnal, was taken hostage by the accused when he had gone to Hyderabad on October 3 to submit some documents.

On October 7, they made a phone call to Ashu’s family and demanded 5.5 lakh for his release. They also shared a video of Ashu with them. Later, Ashu’s brother Akash filed a complaint at Gharaunda police station and the FIR was registered under Section 346 of the IPC.

The CIA in-charge said police managed to arrest the accused from Hyderabad and they have been brought to Karnal. They were produced in the court and sent to five day police remand.

