Hit-and-run mishaps claim lives of two Mohali residents

Two men in their fifties were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali, police said on Tuesday. A speeding car left a 52-year-old motorcyclist dead near the Sector 88/89 Chowk, Mohali, on July 1. (iStock)

In the first mishap, a 50-year-old man scooterist died after being hit by a speeding canter truck near Gill Farm Bypass in Kurali on July 3.

Investigating officer Avtar Singh said Randhir Singh was going to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Jhanda Sahib from his house in Kurali around 5 am. His son Khushwinder Singh was following him in another vehicle. He told the police that as they reached the bypass near Gill Farm, a speeding canter hit his father’s scooter and fled the scene.

Randhir was rushed to the Kurali civil hospital with the help of passers-by, but he could not survive.

On the statement of the victim’s son, police registered a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kurali police station. The IO said they had the canter truck’s registration number and its driver will be arrested soon.

Two days before this accident, a speeding car left a 52-year-old motorcyclist dead near the Sector 88/89 Chowk on July 1.

ASI Raj Kumar from Sohana police station said the deceased, Malkit Singh, was a resident of Guru Nanak Dev Colony, Kharar.

His son Harjeet Singh said his father was going to Sector 85 after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan Sahib, Sohana. When he reached the Sector 88/89 Chowk, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Baleno coming from Sector 87 hit his father’s motorcycle and fled.

Malkit was taken to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

A case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC was registered against the unidentified car driver at the Sohana police station.

Panchkula MC supervisor killed in collision between bikes

Panchkula A supervisor working on contract with the Panchkula municipal corporation was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Ramgarh on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Arvind of Raipur Rani. He was responsible for sanitation of Wards 19 and 20 that include Ramgarh, Kahtoli and Jaloli villages.

Police said on Tuesday morning, he went to Ramgarh on his motorcycle to arrange labourers.

His cousin Suraj, along with his friend Satwinder, were following him on another motorcycle.

Around 8 am, they drove up the Ramgarh overbridge, when another motorcycle hit Arvind’s motorcycle from behind.

The collision caused Arvind to fell down and his head crashed against the bridge, while the other motorcyclist, Radha Krishan from Dehradun, hit the divider.

Both the injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where Arvind was declared dead.

A case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

