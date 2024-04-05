Two men mowed down by train in Khanna

Two men were found dead near the railway bridge in Lalheri, Khanna on Friday after being allegedly mowed down by a train. The deceased were identified as Satpal, 58, and Praveen, 38. Satpal was a mason and Praveen worked with him as a labourer. (HT File Photo)

Praveen’s brother Anil Kumar said that after the former did not return home in the evening, his family members went to Satpal’s home and found him missing as well. The families kept looking for them throughout the night. On Friday morning, after two bodies were found on the tracks, they confirmed their identities.

Sirhind Government Railway Police (GRP) station house officer said, “The accident occurred late in the night. They were crossing the track when they were mowed down by the train.” The spot of the incident falls under in the jurisdiction of the Sirhind GRP station.

The incident took place on a dedicated freight corridor corporation line meant for goods trains. Reportedly, three others were with them and managed to escape in time.

GRP Khanna in-charge Kuldeep Singh said that late on Thursday night, a few locals had informed them about the bodies lying near the tracks.

However, locals around the scene claimed that some people were drinking on the tracks around the time of the accident.