 Two militants killed in Sopore encounter - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Two militants killed in Sopore encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 20, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Two unidentified militants have been killed in an encounter in Hadipora in Sopore. This is the second encounter since Monday in north Kashmir. Security forces comprising army, police and the CRPF launched a search and cordon operation in Hadipora village on Wednesday after they received specific input about the presence of militants.

Security forces personnel during an encounter with militants, in Sopore, Baramulla, on Wednesday. (PTI)
This is the second encounter since Monday in north Kashmir. Security forces comprising army, police and the CRPF launched a search and cordon operation in Hadipora village on Wednesday morning after they received specific input about the presence of militants.

The search operation turned into an encounter which is still in progress. A senior officer said that two unidentified militants have been killed during the encounter. “The operation is still under progress.”

Army has confirmed the killing of two militants in the encounter.

“On specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy &@JmuKmrPolice today in Hadipora area of PD Sopore; two terrorists eliminated, operation in progress,” Army spokesman said on X.

On Monday in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district security forces killed a local militant who was identified as Umar Akbar Lone, a category A terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba who was active since 2018.

In March security forces killed two militants at Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore after a joint operation by police, army and the CRPF. Police and army had launched several operations in neighbouring Rafiabad and Sopore to track down the militants.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two militants killed in Sopore encounter
Story Saved
