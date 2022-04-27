Two minor sisters burnt alive as their shanty catches fire in Kurukshetra

Two minor sisters were burnt alive as their shanty caught fire in the slum area of Aroopnagar locality in Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district.

Police said around 12 goats also died in the fire. The deceased girls were identified as Sharda (3) and Radhika (8), daughters of a migrant labourer. Their brother managed to escape soon after he noticed the fire, police said.

Kaushik Mukhiya, father of the victims, said the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the children were sleeping inside the shanty and he and his wife Lakshmi were out for work.

Neighbours spotted the fire and informed him. Police was also informed and a fire tender reached the spot.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Anshu Singla said there are initial reports about the death of the minor girls and some animals. She said police teams reached the spot and started the investigation.

Police said the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained but as per preliminary investigation, it seems to be an accidental fire, spread from the sparks of ashes left in the earthen stove.