Two minor sisters burnt alive as their shanty catches fire in Kurukshetra
Two minor sisters were burnt alive as their shanty caught fire in the slum area of Aroopnagar locality in Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district.
Police said around 12 goats also died in the fire. The deceased girls were identified as Sharda (3) and Radhika (8), daughters of a migrant labourer. Their brother managed to escape soon after he noticed the fire, police said.
Kaushik Mukhiya, father of the victims, said the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the children were sleeping inside the shanty and he and his wife Lakshmi were out for work.
Neighbours spotted the fire and informed him. Police was also informed and a fire tender reached the spot.
Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Anshu Singla said there are initial reports about the death of the minor girls and some animals. She said police teams reached the spot and started the investigation.
Police said the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained but as per preliminary investigation, it seems to be an accidental fire, spread from the sparks of ashes left in the earthen stove.
-
Mohali hotel’s MD held in Miss Punjaban sexual harassment case
The contestants were allegedly illegally detained at the hotel in Phase 5 in March Mohali police on Tuesday arrested the owner of Hotel JD Residency in Phase 5, Dinesh Kumar Arora, in connection with the illegal detainment and sexual harassment of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant contestants in March. The managing director of PTC Network, Rabindra Narayan, that organises the contest, was previously arrested on April 6. His bail pleas have been rejected twice by court.
-
Four-year-old neighbour killed in Ulhasnagar, man arrested from UP
A man allegedly killed his neighbour's 4-year-old son as he had a fight with the child's mother in Ulhasnagar. The incident came to light four days ago after Ulhasnagar police found the child's body at the Ordnance Factory compound in Ambernath. The woman complainant, Guddan Thakur, 38, is a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Ulhasnagar. She started searching for him but till night she couldn't find the boy. Therefore, she filed an FIR.
-
Will set up 750MW plant, get about 1,000MW from Adani, says Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said a 750MW power plant will be set up in Yamunanagar to help the state tide over power shortage. Khattar also said the government is in negotiations with Adani Power Ltd for restoration of about 1,000MW power supply from Mundra power plant in the near future. Khattar said after the onset of monsoon, there will be some reduction in power consumption.
-
Haryana vigilance turning the heat on big sharks in government
The Haryana vigilance bureau appears to be on a roll. In at least 59 cases (over seven in a month) registered by the VB under the Prevention of Corruption Act across Haryana between September 6, 2021 and April 20, 2022, 78 government employees (ranging from Class-4 to Class-1) were caught red-handed while accepting bribe. The total bribe money in all these cases recovered was about ₹43 lakh, according to official data.
-
PU senate green-lights online viva voce for PhD scholars
Panjab University senate, during its meeting on Tuesday, approved an agenda item allowing PhD candidates to attend viva voce remotely through online mode during emergent situations with the permission from vice-chancellor (V-C). PU syndicate had, in March 2020, resolved to add the provision of viva through Skype. The issue of allowing students to attend viva remotely, online, was again brought before the syndicate in May 2020, but was deferred.
