Two minor sisters killed in Bathinda slum fire

Two young sisters were charred to death after a fire broke out at Oria Colony, a slum in Bathinda city, on Tuesday morning, officials said. Family members of the victims mourn their losses in Bathinda on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The deceased were identified as Radha (5) and Meera (4). About seven jhuggis (shanties) were gutted in the incident, and nearly four cooking gas cylinders also reportedly exploded in the fire that started at around 6 am.

Eyewitnesses said that four fire tenders reached to douse the fire. But the fire tenders faced problems in reaching the incident site due to narrow road leading to the slum which is located across the canal.

Officials said preliminary investigation suggests it to be a case of an accidental fire, but a detailed probe is underway.

According to Sandeep Kumar, a member of a voluntary organisation that first rushed to the spot for assistance, two sisters were taken to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Bodies have been kept at the mortuary.

Victim’s father Ravinder Shah, a migrant labourer, said soon after spotting the fire, he rescued his four children and his wife, who were in their jhuggi.

“They all were taken out of our burning jhuggis. But somehow, Radha and Meera rushed into the adjoining house of my father, which was already on fire. When I did not find the girls, we started looking for them, and later they were found with burn injuries,” said Ravinder, a native of Bihar and residing in Bathinda for almost a decade.

Ravinder said the fire originated from his brother Rajinder Kumar’s adjoining jhuggi when they were cooking food.

“The fire spread fast, and jhuggis of my father, sister, mine and a few others were gutted. There were four cooking cylinders, and they all exploded, spreading the fire further,” he added.

Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Gill said a compensation of ₹1 lakh would be given to the victim’s family while a grant of ₹25,000 would be given to those whose houses were gutted. Gill said one person, who suffered burns in the incident, would be ensured free treatment.

Efforts will be made to rehabilitate the affected families, he added.

Municipal commissioner Rahul said that the affected persons are being shifted to rain basera (night shelter) near the railway station till the necessary rehabilitation arrangements are made.

Rahul said that the proposal to build a wider access road across the canal will be taken up with the irrigation department again.