Two Mohali Industries Association factions clash over presidency

Two factions of the Mohali Industries Association (MIA) on Friday clashed at the MIA office in Phase-7 over the post of the association’s president. The confrontation unfolded in the presence of police and escalated into physical violence. The police have also detained an MIA member for damaging the phone of a journalist covering the incident. (iStock)

The altercation was between the group led by industrialist Mukesh Bansal, who claims to be the current MIA president, and another faction led by industrialist Baljit Singh, who also asserts the same position. Tensions flared when members of the Baljit Singh group reportedly prevented Bansal and his supporters from entering the premises. Allegations flew from both sides, with Bansal’s faction claiming assault, while the opposing group accused them of disrespecting a member’s turban, sparking the clash.

The ongoing leadership dispute had earlier prompted Bansal to approach the Mohali deputy commissioner to seek intervention. The matter was referred to the Mohali SDM, who on Thursday issued a notice advising MIA to hold fresh elections.

The SDM’s notice highlighted that the tenure of the executive committee for 2024-25 had not been properly extended, violating MIA by-laws. “No executive committee exists today. Elections should be conducted afresh in a time-bound manner to ensure smooth functioning of the association,” the notice stated.

Friday’s incident drew a swift response from authorities, with ASP Jayant Puri and station house officer (SHO) Sukhbir Singh arriving at the scene to control the situation.

The police have initiated an investigation and assured appropriate action based on evidence.

The police have also detained an MIA member for damaging the phone of a journalist covering the incident.