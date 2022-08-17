Two months on, no headway into threat calls to Jalandhar West MLA

Two months on, police have been unable to trace persons behind the threat calls to Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural.

MLA Angural had allegedly received threat calls from two unknown numbers, bearing a picture of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, for eight to 10 days starting June 16. Though the callers did not ask him for money, they repeatedly told him to resign while stating that if he stayed on as MLA, his family would be killed.

“I believe their motive is to stop me from public service. But I will continue working fearlessly,” said the MLA.

Deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said, “An FIR has been registered and we are probing into the matter. We will catch the offender soon.”

Former Jalandhar North MLA Krishna Dev Bhandari, who owes allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party, had also received extortion calls on June 25, seeking ₹5 lakh. The calls were traced to Canada.