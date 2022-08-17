Two months on, no headway into threat calls to Jalandhar West MLA
Two months on, police have been unable to trace persons behind the threat calls to Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural.
MLA Angural had allegedly received threat calls from two unknown numbers, bearing a picture of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, for eight to 10 days starting June 16. Though the callers did not ask him for money, they repeatedly told him to resign while stating that if he stayed on as MLA, his family would be killed.
“I believe their motive is to stop me from public service. But I will continue working fearlessly,” said the MLA.
Deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said, “An FIR has been registered and we are probing into the matter. We will catch the offender soon.”
