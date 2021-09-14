Two more held in Haryana constable paper leak case

The crime investigation agency of Kaithal police has arrested two more men in connection with the constable paper leak case, taking the number of arrests to 39.

The two accused, Nihal Singh of Bhiwani district and Ramesh Kumar of Mahendragarh, were carrying a reward of ₹50,000 each on their heads.

Investigators said Nihal got the answer keys from the main accused, Narendra of Hisar, and later sold them to the candidates. Ramesh had attended a meeting with Narender at a hotel in Hisar on August 4 to chalk out a plan to contact the aspirants. The accused were produced in court and sent to police remand for further interrogation.

The written exam for the recruitment of 5,500 male constables was scheduled on July 7 and 8 but the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) cancelled the exam on August 7, hours after reports of answer key leak.