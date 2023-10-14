Police on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of a man in Giddarwindi village, taking the total number of those apprehended to four. Two more held in murder of Hathur resident

Three persons are absconding.

The arrested accused have been identified as Daljit Singh alias Pilla and Kuljit Singh. Their two aides- Ajay Singh and Sukhpreet Singh alias Misri of Dalla village were arrested by police on October 10. Three accused- Dilpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh alias Arshi and Sameer Singh of Dalla village, are yet to be arrested.

Ludhiana Rural senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said that the police have arrested four main accused in 36 hours of lodging the FIR.

The FIR was filed based on the statement of Mehal Singh, of Gidderwindi village, who is father of the victim, Baljit Singh.

According to Mehal, his son was working at a tent house alongside Sukhpreet Singh alias Misri, who had a rivalry with some members of Dalla village. On October 4, Misri invited Baljit to his nephew’s birthday party, where the accused assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons. He was rushed to hospital and died on October 9.

A case under sections 302, 120B, 148, and 149 of the IPC was lodged against the accused at Hathur Police station on October 10.

