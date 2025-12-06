Two more murder cases lodged against Panipat ‘psycho’ killer in Sonepat

Two more murder cases have been registered against Poonam, 32, two days after her arrest. Now a total of four murder cases stand against her, said police on Friday. DSP Rahul Dev said that Poonam’s husband Naveen filed a complaint alleging that his wife was behind the murder of his son Shubham and cousin’s daughter Ishika in January 2023 at their own house in Bhawar village of Gohana in Sonepat. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been lodged on her husband’s Naveen’s complaint. Naveen in his complaint to the police accused Poonam of murdering their 3-year-old son Shubham and his cousin’s daughter Ishika, 9, in January 2023.

The chilling details of the murder came to fore after the accused Poonam, resident of Panipat, was arrested for murdering 6-year-old Vidhi by drowning her on December 1. The 32-year-old woman, Poonam, had revealed that other than murdering Vidhi, she had also killed three more children, including her son, in the same manner.

On Friday, Sonepat police informed about the registration of two FIRs against her.

He said that two separate murder cases have been registered against her at Baroda police station. “We will bring Poonam on a production warrant from Panipat jail for a probe in this matter in the presence of a psychiatrist and other experts to understand the circumstances that lead her to commit this crime,” he said.