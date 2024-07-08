Two more terrorists killed in Kulgam

Two more terrorists were killed by security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam’s district on Sunday taking the overall toll in the twin gunfights, since Saturday to eight, including two army soldiers. Jammu and Kashmir director general of police, RR Swain said that they have confirmation of six bodies of terrorists calling it a ‘big milestone and progress’ to improve the security environment. (ANI)

The two encounters were held in Modergam and Chinigam villages of Kulgam district within hours of each other after the forces had received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the areas.

While four terrorists and a soldier were killed in Chinigam, one soldier was killed in Modergam village on Saturday, two terrorists were killed at at Modergam on Sunday.

“On the basis of confirmation of bodies, we have the news of the killing of six terrorists,” Swain said. “Without doubt, this is a big milestone, a progress to strengthen the security environment. These successes mean a lot,” he said.

The first encounter happened between terrorists and a joint party of police, army and CRPF at Modergam village after information about the presence of militants on Saturday afternoon which initially led to fatal injuries to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar from 9 RR of army. The exchange of fire and explosives continued in the night with two terrorists confirmed dead on Sunday.

The second encounter had broken out in the Frisal Chinnigam area on Saturday evening after security established contact with the terrorists during a cordon and search operation. In the exchange of fire, four terrorists and Sep Pravin Janjal Prabhakar from 1 RR were killed.

Besides the efforts of security forces, the DGP said that they were able to achieve these successes against terrorism through the information flow from local people.

“On substantive and messaging level this is indicative of security architecture and the flow of intelligence from people. This reveals that the fight will reach its logical conclusion. These successes will happen continuously whatever efforts from the other side as they make efforts. Our security architecture including J&K Police, Indian Army, agencies and central armed police forces particularly with people’s support, we will indeed win this (fight),” he said.

“We think all people are joining this (fight) to save other people’s lives and end the chaos. This is attaining more pace,” he claimed.

An official of police control room in Kulgam confirmed that both the encounters have now ended.

He said that four militants were from Kulgam district and two from neighbouring Shopian. He said that the identity of their outfits was being ascertained.

Army offers homage to two slain soldiers

Army’s commander of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai along with J&K DGP RR Swain offered homage to the two army soldiers killed during the twin encounters in Kulgam.

The officials said that Chinar Corps Commander, chief secretary J&K, DGP J&K, other dignitaries & all ranks paid homage to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar from 9 RR and Sep Pravin Janjal Prabhakar from 1 RR who lost their lives at Modergam and Chinigam villages respectively on Saturday.

“Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of both brave hearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on social networking site ‘X’.