Two narcotic peddlers held, 11 kgs drugs, 2 lakh cash recovered

Police on Saturday nabbed two drug peddlers from Rajouri and Jammu’s RS Pura and recovered around 11 kgs of drugs and cash worth over ₹2 lakhs from them. In another incident, police arrested a drug peddler in RS Pura and recovered 1 Kg 76 grams of ganja, 60 grams of charas and cash ₹ 2,08,930 from his possession. (iStock)

In the first incident, the accused, a native of Chattisgarh, identified as Umesh Kumar Sahu, was held with 9 kgs of narcotics in Rajouri district.

“During a routine check, a team of police nabbed a man, who tried to escape from the spot. During frisking, 9 kgs of ganja was recovered from him,” said a police officer.

A case under FIR 390/2024 under section 8/20 of NDPS Act was registered at Rajouri police station.

In another incident, police arrested a drug peddler in RS Pura and recovered 1 Kg 76 grams of ganja, 60 grams of charas and cash ₹2,08,930 from his possession.

The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Punjabi, of Kotli Arjun Singh in RS Pura tehsil of Jammu district, was nabbed from a police check post at Badyal Morh near Lovely Palace.

A case under section 8/20 of NDPS Act stands registered against the accused.