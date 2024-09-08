 Two narcotic peddlers held, 11 kgs drugs, ₹2 lakh cash recovered - Hindustan Times
Two narcotic peddlers held, 11 kgs drugs, 2 lakh cash recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Sep 08, 2024 08:04 AM IST

In the first incident, the accused, a native of Chattisgarh, identified as Umesh Kumar Sahu, was held with 9 kgs of narcotics in Rajouri district

Police on Saturday nabbed two drug peddlers from Rajouri and Jammu’s RS Pura and recovered around 11 kgs of drugs and cash worth over 2 lakhs from them.

In another incident, police arrested a drug peddler in RS Pura and recovered 1 Kg 76 grams of ganja, 60 grams of charas and cash ₹2,08,930 from his possession.
In another incident, police arrested a drug peddler in RS Pura and recovered 1 Kg 76 grams of ganja, 60 grams of charas and cash 2,08,930 from his possession. (iStock)

In the first incident, the accused, a native of Chattisgarh, identified as Umesh Kumar Sahu, was held with 9 kgs of narcotics in Rajouri district.

“During a routine check, a team of police nabbed a man, who tried to escape from the spot. During frisking, 9 kgs of ganja was recovered from him,” said a police officer.

A case under FIR 390/2024 under section 8/20 of NDPS Act was registered at Rajouri police station.

In another incident, police arrested a drug peddler in RS Pura and recovered 1 Kg 76 grams of ganja, 60 grams of charas and cash 2,08,930 from his possession.

The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Punjabi, of Kotli Arjun Singh in RS Pura tehsil of Jammu district, was nabbed from a police check post at Badyal Morh near Lovely Palace.

A case under section 8/20 of NDPS Act stands registered against the accused.

Follow Us On