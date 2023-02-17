Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two nilgai fawns found dead at Chandigarh park

Two nilgai fawns found dead at Chandigarh park

Published on Feb 17, 2023 04:15 AM IST

Chief conservator of forests and UT chief wildlife warden Debendra Dalai said the fawns may have been hit by vehicles while crossing the road and must have strayed into the locality from a patch of forest in Mohali

Morning walkers spotted the fawns lying dead at Kikar Park in Sector 50, Chandigarh, around 5.30 am on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Morning walkers spotted the fawns lying dead at Kikar Park in Sector 50, Chandigarh, around 5.30 am on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two nilgai fawns were found dead in Kikar Park, Sector 50, on Thursday morning.

Chief conservator of forests and UT chief wildlife warden Debendra Dalai said the fawns may have been hit by vehicles while crossing the road and must have strayed into the locality from a patch of forest in Mohali.

The postmortem report revealed that the fawns died due to brain haemorrhage. Dalai added that the animals suffered a head injury when they were hit by the vehicle.

Avtar Singh, president of a housing society in Sector 50, said morning walkers spotted the fawns lying dead in Kikar Park around 5.30 am. He added that a group of nilgai was roaming in the park, but ran away on spotting the walkers. After this, the walkers informed the forest department and a department team reached the spot and took the bodies for postmortem.

