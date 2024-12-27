Menu Explore
Two OGWs detained under PSA in J&K’s Kishtwar, Kathua

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Dec 28, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Police have detained two over-ground workers under the stringent Public Safety Act for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities in Kishtwar and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The move aims to safeguard the youth of Kishtwar from being influenced by such individuals and to ensure law and order in the district, says the police spokesperson. (iStock)

“In a decisive crackdown on anti-national activities, two individuals were detained under the PSA on Thursday for their involvement in subversive activities, demonstrating a firm commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Jammu region,” a police spokesperson said.

In Kishtwar, police booked Jaffer Hussain Butt, an over-ground worker (OGW) from Hunjala, under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for actively aiding banned outfits in their unlawful activities, the spokesperson said, adding that his actions posed a grave threat to the stability and security of the region.

Following a thorough probe and procedural diligence, Jaffer Butt was detained and subsequently lodged in the district prison in Kathua on Thursday, the spokesperson said.

“The move aims to safeguard the youth of Kishtwar from being influenced by such individuals and to ensure law and order in the district,” the spokesperson added.

In another development, police in Kathua detained Liyaqat Ali, a resident of Lohai Malhar in Kathua district, acting on a detention order issued by the district magistrate.Liyaqat, who has been lodged in the central jail at Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, has a long history of anti-national activities, police said.

His name first surfaced in 2003 when he was charged for serious offences, including attempt to murder and waging war against the government of India, by the Billawar police station, the spokesperson said.

Over the years, he has faced several criminal charges, including harassment, wrongful confinement, assault, and aiding terrorist elements in the region.

