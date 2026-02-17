Two Pak nationals who escaped from Jammu juvenile home nabbed in Ambala

Two Pakistani nationals, who escaped from a juvenile home in RS Pura town of Jammu district on Monday night, were nabbed from Haryana’s Ambala within 24 hours of the incident, said officials on Tuesday. STF Ambala with the arrested Pakistani nationals on Tuesday. (ANI)

They were identified as Mohammad Sanullah, 20, Muzaffargarh of Pak Punjab and Ahsan Anwar, 21, Nankana Sahib of Pak Punjab.

The hunt is still underway for the third accomplice, Karanjit Singh, alias Gugga, who masterminded the escape.

Speaking to reporters in Ambala, SP, Special Task Force (STF), Vikrant Bhushan, told reporters that the duo was nabbed from the Ambala Cantt railway station premises and were later handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“We were alerted about their escape by central agencies and J&K police. Both were convicted and lodged at juvenile home. Sanullah was staying at the facility since 2019, while the other was convicted in 2021. The Indian national, who escaped with them, was the mastermind,” he added.

Gugga had planned to send them out of the country via Uttar Pradesh and Nepal border, said the officer.

Gugga, who remains on the run, is a member of a Khauf Gang, it was learnt. “As per the preliminary probe, they all boarded a sleeper bus for Ambala and were planning their next move, when they were nabbed from the railway station around noon. J&K police have registered a case and will take them on remand for further probe,” the SP said.

“We are conducting raids on suspected hideouts to nab him,” said a police officer in Jammu.

The three escaped from the juvenile house around 5.30 pm on Monday. A high alert was sounded across Jammu region after the two Pakistani nationals and Guga opened fire from a pistol and physically assaulted and injured two policemen before escaping.

The injured cops were identified as head constable Parveen Kumar, 45, and SPO Vinay Choudhary, 32.

Meanwhile, six police personnel were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty at the juvenile home that led to the escape of the three inmates. Former DGP SP Vaid has regretted security lapses that led to the incident.