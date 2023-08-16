Two arrested for ‘burning’ Ambedkar’s poster in Hisar

Two persons were arrested for allegedly burning a poster of BR Ambedkar at Budha Khera village in Hisar’s Uklana on Independence Day, police confirmed on Wednesday. Two persons were arrested for allegedly burning a poster of BR Ambedkar at Budha Khera village in Hisar’s Uklana on Independence Day, police confirmed on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Bijender and Surender of the same village. According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

In his complaint to Uklana police station, Siyaram, a member of NGO Dr BR Ambedkar Society, said that some anti-social elements had burnt the poster of Ambedkar at Budha Khera village and they made the video viral on social media.

“Two persons Surender and Bijender did this to create a rift in society. The duo has no respect for the person who framed the Constitution, and they need to be punished,” he added.

Barwala deputy superintendent of police Gaurav Sharma said both the accused have been arrested and the main accused Surender told the police that he had objection with certain rules framed in the Constitution and that’s why he burnt his poster.

“The accused were booked under Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups), 34 (common intention) 295-A (deliberate, malicious act to outrage religious feelings) and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act, 1989,” the DSP added.