Two pilgrims from Punjab killed, over 30 injured in Una truck accident
Two pilgrims from Punjab were killed and more than 30 were injured after the truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned as it fell into a ditch at Panjoa village in Amb sub division of Una district on Monday.
Also read: Kultar Singh Sandhwan unanimously elected Punjab assembly Speaker
The deceased were identified as Jagtar Singh, 42, and Raj Kaur, 40.
Additional superintendent of police Praveen Dhiman said the victims were devotees from Muradpur village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab and were returning after attending the 10-day Hola Mohalla festival at Baba Barbhag Singh shrine at Mairi near Amb.
Dhiman said it seems the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve. He said that first responders who reached the spot soon after receiving the information rushed the injured to the civil hospital at Amb.
A case was registered and investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident is on.
Una deputy commissioner Raghav Sharma also visited the spot.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics