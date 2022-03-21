Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two pilgrims from Punjab killed, over 30 injured in Una truck accident
Two pilgrims from Punjab killed, over 30 injured in Una truck accident

Victims are devotees from Muradpur village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab and were returning after the 10-day Hola Mohalla festival at Baba Barbhag Singh shrine at Mairi near Amb
Rescuers and police personnel at the accident spot at Amb in Una district on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 04:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Two pilgrims from Punjab were killed and more than 30 were injured after the truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned as it fell into a ditch at Panjoa village in Amb sub division of Una district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Jagtar Singh, 42, and Raj Kaur, 40.

Additional superintendent of police Praveen Dhiman said the victims were devotees from Muradpur village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab and were returning after attending the 10-day Hola Mohalla festival at Baba Barbhag Singh shrine at Mairi near Amb.

Dhiman said it seems the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve. He said that first responders who reached the spot soon after receiving the information rushed the injured to the civil hospital at Amb.

A case was registered and investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident is on.

Una deputy commissioner Raghav Sharma also visited the spot.

