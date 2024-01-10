Two posing as delivery boys injure, rob elderly couple

Two miscreants disguised as delivery boys injured and robbed an elederly couple of ₹3 lakh in Sector-20, Panchkula on Tuesday. A case under Sections 120-B, 380 (theft in dwelling house ) and 458 (lurking house-trespass) of the IPC at Sector 20 police station was lodged on Tuesday. (iStock)

The complainant Vinay Kakkad, 73, in his complaint told the police that lives with his wife in Sector 20. They have two children and both are settled abroad.

Kakkad in his complaint said, “At around 8 pm on January 8, two youths rang the bell of our house. When I opened the door they told me that there was a parcel for delivery. When I went out to collect the parcel, they took out a knife and threatened me. Upon entering the house they tied us both.”

The victim said they snatched his gold chain, two gold rings, and snatched his wife’s earrings, which caused injury to her ear and blood loss. They also took away ₹4,000 from the cupboard.

The attackers fled, following which the woman managed to call neighbours.

A call was made to 112 and police were informed.

Inspector Viredner said the investigation is on and that they are searching the CCTV of the area.